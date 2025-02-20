MEIL Walk-in Recruitment: Interview Date, Time, Eligibility, and Other Details

In a huge relief for unemployed graduates in Hyderabad, MEIL (Megha Engineering and Infratstructure Limited) has announced massive recruitment drive for various posts. Having established in 1989, MEIL has turned into a business and a brand that's worth thousands of crores. Now, across various departments, the company has announced vacancies.

Irrigation, Defence, Power, Manufacturing, General and Social Infrastructure, Telecom, Transport, Hydrocarbon - these are some of the departments for which vacancies are available. The job notification for the company announced walk-in interviews for all eligible candidates.

MEIL Recruitment - Job Details:

Associate Managers (Electrical, Instrumentation Engineering Qualifications) needed for Operations and Maintenance in Water, Irrigation, Oil and Gas sectors.

Senior Managers (Electrical and Mechanical)

and vacancies available in Mechanical, Electrical, Instrumentation departments.

MEIL Recruitment - Eligibility Criteria:

For Junior Engineers and Engineers posts, qualification in B.Tech or Diploma is must. Interested candidates can write an email to company representative at poornachandrarao.b@meghaeng.com along with their CV/cover-letter. Also, the company is offering a flexibility to call their number 9154988121 and also share the details.

MEIL Recruitment - Interview Details:

The interview will take place in MEIL's fourth unit in the city. Candidates are requested to reach out to the company's unit in Medchal District, Qutballapur Mandal, IDA Jeedimetla Phase-1.

MEIL, Unit-4 (O&M Office - 3rd floor).

MEIL, Plot number: 50, 51, Survey number 256, 257 Phase-1, IDA Jeedimetla, Qutballapur Mandal, Medchal District, Hyderabad - 500055.

MEIL Recruitment: Interview Date and Time

The interview will take place on 22nd February, Saturday from 09:15 am to 12:30 pm.

MEIL Recruitment: Salary Details

Salary details have not been disclosed and the pay scale will vary based on candidate's experience.

It's also reported that the walk-in interviews will take place another time this month. Interested candidates are requested to contact using the information above and apply for their eligible jobs.