Nitish Kumar’s gesture at appointment letter distribution ceremony sparks public attention

Patna, May 26 (IANS) Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s unique style once again grabbed attention during an appointment letter distribution ceremony held at the Lalit Narayan Mishra Institute in Patna on Monday.

In a moment that left officials and attendees both surprised and amused, Nitish Kumar placed a welcome plant on the head of Additional Chief Secretary (ACS) S Siddhartha, triggering laughter across the venue.

As part of the customary welcome, ACS of the Education Department, S. Siddharth, presented the Chief Minister with a sapling.

Known for his unconventional mannerisms, Nitish Kumar accepted the plant, and in an unexpected gesture, calmly placed it on his head.

The moment caught everyone off guard, including ACS Siddhartha, who appeared visibly surprised.

The audience, initially stunned, soon broke into laughter as the Chief Minister continued with the ceremony unfazed. The moment quickly became the highlight of the event and sparked conversations both in the media and political circles.

This isn’t the first time Nitish Kumar’s offbeat behaviour has caught public attention. Over the years, the Bihar CM has built a reputation for his spontaneous and unconventional gestures, which often turn into trending topics.

While such acts are sometimes seen as humorous or symbolic, they also draw criticism from political opponents.

In particular, Leader of Opposition Tejashwi Yadav has been vocal in questioning the seriousness and intent behind Nitish Kumar’s behaviour.

While the gesture may have been intended as light-hearted or symbolic, it has once again fuelled discussions on Nitish Kumar's leadership style and public image.

With social media already abuzz, political responses—especially from the RJD camp—are expected to follow.

