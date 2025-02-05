Nitish Kumar inaugurates projects worth Rs 440 crore in Munger

Patna, Feb 5 (IANS) Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar visited Munger on Wednesday as part of the fourth phase of his Pragati Yatra, inaugurating and laying the foundation stone for projects worth Rs 440 crore.

He also announced new development projects totalling Rs 1500 crore, aimed at boosting infrastructure and public services in the region.

During his visit, top political leaders, including Deputy CM Samrat Chaudhary, Minister Vijay Chaudhary, Munger MP Lalan Singh, along with MLAs and department secretaries were present.

The visit marks Nitish Kumar’s continued push for governance outreach through his Pragati Yatra, a state-wide initiative focused on reviewing ongoing projects and announcing new ones.

As part of his Pragati Yatra, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar visited Tarapur town in Munger, inaugurating multiple development projects and announcing new infrastructure initiatives.

During the Pragati Yatra in Munger, Nitish Kumar inaugurated a Rs 100 crore Ring Road for Tarapur -- a major infrastructure boost to improve connectivity and also laid the foundation stone for the Rs 12 crore beautification project of Rishikund to promote tourism and natural conservation.

He also inaugurated the 100-bed model Sadar Hospital providing advanced medical services to locals apart from Rs 6.5 crore project for the beautification of Raja Rani Pond enhancing historical and cultural heritage.

The CM also inspected the development works at Dhobai Panchayat, Rangaon, and Nauwagarhi Panchayats.

He interacted with Jeevika Groups and distributed financial assistance and cheques for women's self-help initiatives.

Over 2000 policemen, five BSF companies, CRPF, SSB and STF teams deployed to ensure safety amid Naxal concerns.

DIG Rakesh Kumar and Superintendent of Police (SP) Syed Imran Masood personally monitored the security. 700 policemen from headquarters and 200 from other districts were deployed for the purpose.

The district administration had formed makeshift checkposts at district borders and combing operations in Naxal-affected areas.

With the 2025 Bihar Assembly elections approaching, CM Nitish Kumar’s Pragati Yatra reflects his focus on development, governance, and voter outreach, reinforcing his commitment to Bihar’s progress.

His massive Rs 1500 crore development pledge signals a strong commitment to accelerating infrastructure, education, healthcare, and rural development in Munger.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.