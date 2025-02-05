African officials pledge continuity of malaria financing amid donor uncertainties

Nairobi, Feb 5 (IANS) The financing of malaria programmes across sub-Saharan Africa will continue as governments shift to domestic resources and plug shortfalls occasioned by the abrupt halt in support from Western donors, senior officials said Wednesday at a forum in Nairobi, the Kenyan capital.

Hosted by the End Malaria Council Kenya and the African Leaders Malaria Alliance, the day-long forum discussed innovative strategies to ramp up domestic financing of malaria programmes on the continent amid growing fatigue from foreign donors.

An estimated 6.3 billion US dollars is required annually to sustain the malaria fight in Africa, inching the continent closer to eliminating the mosquito-transmitted disease by 2030, noted the officials and experts at the forum.

Christopher Getonga, Chairman of the End Malaria Council Kenya, acknowledged Africa's high malaria burden, which has exerted pressure on public coffers and hampered economic growth.

To bridge the malaria financing gap, Getonga called on governments to strengthen partnerships with industry and encourage contributions from local philanthropists while utilizing available resources prudently.

"We are supposed to engage with the private sector, both locally and internationally, to bridge financing gaps that have hampered the fight against malaria in Africa," Getonga said, Xinhua news agency reported.

In Kenya, the financing gap for malaria control stands at 23 to 25 million dollars, Getonga said, adding that contingency plans are in place to ensure the fight against the tropical disease is not disrupted by geopolitical uncertainties.

Nassor Ahmed Mazrui, Minister of Health for Tanzania's Zanzibar, stressed that forward-looking leadership, combined with strategic engagement with industry and civil society, would enable African countries to sustain the malaria war.

He said local private sectors could help ramp up the production of essential commodities required to contain malaria transmission and mortalities, including medicine, insecticide-treated nets, and vaccines.

The sub-Saharan African region accounted for 94 percent of 263 million malaria cases recorded globally in 2023, according to the World Health Organisation.

