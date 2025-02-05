Raveena Tandon's Shaadi Season is filled with love and laughter

Mumbai, Feb 5 (IANS) Raveena Tandon used her Instagram account to share glimpses from the ongoing shaadi season. The 'K.G.F: Chapter 2' actress shelled elegance in a black velvet lehenga with white stonework.

For the second look, Raveena Tandon opted for a floral pink salwar kameez with golden embellish. The yesteryear diva captioned her latest social media post, "Just a week with love and laughter… #shaaditimes."

While Raveena Tandon is posing solo in a couple of pictures, in others, she is accompanied by her daughter Rasha Thadani. The 'Azaad' actress looked her stylish self in a shimmery golden saree, paired with a bindi and bangles. The mother and daughter duo can be seen bonding over the festive spirit.

Before this, Rasha Thadani also dropped a few heartwarming moments with her mother, Raveena Tandon from the wedding festivities. She took to her official IG, and penned “Shaadi season”, as the caption.

Meanwhile, Raveena Tandon and Rasha Thadani recently embarked on a religious journey to Dwarka. Their trip included visiting several sacred sites, such as the Rukmini Temple, to seek blessings. They further paid a visit to the Dwarka Jagat Temple and Nageshwar Mahadev Temple as part of the holy expedition. The duo also offered prayers at the famous Sai Baba Temple in Shirdi.

Earlier, Raveena Tandon and Rasha Thadani went to offer prayers at the Mallikarjuna Jyotirlinga in Srisailam, Andhra Pradesh, seeking blessings from Lord Mahadev.

On a separate note, Raveena Tandon took to Instagram and posted a few sneak peeks from her visit to Pashupatinath Temple with daughter Rasha Thadani. The 'Maatr' actress also shared many videos of rescuing an abandoned dog.

She went on to explain in the caption, “Pashupati, also an incarnation of Shiva, is the “lord of the animals”. The earliest claimed evidence of Pashupati comes from the Indus Valley civilization (2500 BCE to 1750 BCE), where the Pashupati seal has been said to represent a proto-Shiva figure.”

