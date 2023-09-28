Nitish angered by English display board at school library

Patna, Sep 28 (IANS) Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar was allegedy angered by a display board at a school library in Banka district because it was written in English.

The incident occurred on Wednesday while the Chief Minister was visiting the district to inaugurate state government projects.

When he saw the board of the digital library at the RMK High School written in English, he allegedly got angry at the officers.

“When we were in engineering, we used to study in English and also give examinations in English. I always say use Hindi. When I was a Union Minister, I started signing in Hindi. Please understand and change the board immediately,” Kumar said while directing the officers.

He also ordered the person who wrote the display board to be brought up to him.

"You have written the board in English and inaugurated it for me. This is absolutely wrong. The British are not ruling here,” Nitish Kumar added.

