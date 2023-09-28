'Untrue', says ISKCON Kolkata to Maneka Gandhi on ‘cheat’ remarks, seek proof

Kolkata, Sep 28 (IANS) The Kolkata-office of the International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON) issued a strong rejoinder to BJP MP Maneka Gandhi’s comments describing the society as “biggest cheat” who “sell cows to butchers”.

In a statement issued from their Kolkata office on Thursday, ISKCON’s vice president Radha Raman Das has challenged the BJP MP to provide evidence in support of her claims that the society was involved in selling cows to the butchers.

“What she had said is untrue. We strongly deny her allegations. Attacking Sanatana Dharma has become a fashion of the day. Maneka Gandhi will have to prove her allegations,” Das claimed

Expressing hope that Gandhi might be censured by her own party for her comments, the ISKCON vice president questioned whether the BJP MP had visited ISKCON’s Anantpur Gaushala ever or does she have any video substantiating her allegations.

“The residents there have never seen Maneka Gandhi at Anantpur Gaushala. Does she have any video substantiating her evidence? For years the ISKCON authorities have been involved in the welfare of cows, whom we worship as Goddess. I will request all to visit Anantpur Gaushala and examine how dedicatedly we have been dedicatedly working for the welfare of Gaumata. So her comments are not only derogatory for ISKCON but also for the entire Sanatan Dharma,” Das added.

In a video that went viral, the BJP MP, who is also an animal rights activist, can be heard saying, "ISKCON is the biggest cheat in the country. It maintains gaushalas and gets benefits from the government, including vast lands.”

She also recalled her visit to ISKCON's Anantpur Gaushala in Andhra Pradesh, where she claimed that she couldn't find any cow that doesn't give milk or calves.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.