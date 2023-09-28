Balapur Laddu Sold At Record Price In Auction: Deets Inside

Balapur Ganesh Laddu Auction 2023 Price: There's no need for an introduction when it comes to the Balapur Laddu auction; it's a well-known event in Hyderabad. Every year, the Balapur Laddu makes headlines with its auction price, and many people eagerly await news of the Ganesh Laddu auction.

Balapur Ganesh Laddu has fetched Rs 27 lakh this year after an open auction. The auction was won by Dayanand Reddy of Turka Yamjal. About 36 people participated in the Laddu Auction.

In the previous year, Ponguleti Laxma Reddy secured a 21 kg Laddu for Rs 24.60 lakh. This year, the Balapur Laddu has broken the previous year's record.