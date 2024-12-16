Nicole Kidman considered leaving acting after giving birth to first child

Los Angeles, Dec 16 (IANS) Hollywood star Nicole Kidman shared that she almost left Hollywood for good in 2008. After moving to Nashville and giving birth to her first daughter with country superstar Keith Urban, the Academy Award-winning actress thought she was “pretty much done” with acting.

She shared that she wanted to turn her full attention to her new family, reports ‘Variety’.

However, her mother stepped in and urged her to keep going. The actress told CBS News.“When I gave birth to (Sunday Kidman-Urban), I was like, ‘Well, I think I’m pretty much done now'”.

She further mentioned, “We were living on a farm, and that’s when my mother said, ‘I wouldn’t give up completely. Keep a finger sort of in it’. And I’m like, ‘No, no. I’m done now. I’m done’. She’s going, ‘Just listen to me. Keep moving forward. Not saying that you have to do it to the level you’ve been doing it, but I wouldn’t give it up completely’”.

As per ‘Variety’, the actress took the advice to heart, and three years later, she scored her third Oscar nomination for her leading performance in ‘Rabbit Hole’. In the years to come, Kidman would star in ‘Just Go With It’, ‘Hemmingway & Gellhorn’, ‘Stoker’ and ‘The Railway Man’.

“That came from a woman who was from a generation that didn’t have the opportunities that I had, that she had helped create for her daughters”, she added. “So that’s probably something that she wished she’d had when she was little”.

The actress will soon star alongside Harris Dickinson in A24’s erotic thriller ‘Babygirl’. The film follows Romy (played by Nicole Kidman), a high-powered CEO who puts her career and family at risk when she becomes romantically involved with a much younger intern at her company.

