Mbappe named in Real Madrid squad ahead of Intercontinental Cup final

Madrid, Dec 16 (IANS) Kylian Mbappe has been added to Real Madrid’s 24-man squad for the Intercontinental Cup. The Frenchman suffered a thigh injury in their UEFA Champions League 3-2 win over Atlanta and was subbed off after scoring the opening goal.

The forward missed Real Madrid’s 3-3 draw against Rayo Vallecano on Sunday (IST) and has participated in training sessions on Sunday and Monday and will be travelling with the squad, whether he will be named in the starting XI is still yet to be seen.

"Mbappe isn't anything very serious. He won't be there for the match [against Raya], he'll travel to Qatar and see if he can play part of the [Intercontinental Cup final] without risk,” Ancelotti said on Friday.

The reigning European champions Real Madrid will play the final of the Intercontinental Cup against Pachuca on Wednesday, at the Lusail Stadium in Doha, Qatar.

The tournament, organised by FIFA, kicked off in September with the clash between Al Ain, winners of the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Champions League 2023-2024, and Auckland City FC, winners of the Oceania Football Confederation (OFC) Champions League.

Al Ain, who lost in match 2 to Egyptian African Football Confederation (CAF) Champions League winners Al Ahly, won. In Match 3, CONCACAF Champions Cup winners CF Pachuca beat Conmebol Copa Libertadores winners Botafogo. CF Pachuca beat Al Ahly in a penalty shoot-out in match 4 and will face Real Madrid for the title.

Real Madrid Squad for Intercontinental Cup:

Goalkeepers: Thibaut Courtois, Lunin and Fran Gonzalez.

Defenders: Lucas Vazquez, Vallejo, Fran Garcia, Antonio Rudiger, Youssef, Asencio and Lorenzo.

Midfielders: Bellingham, Eduardo Camavinga, Valverde, Luka Modric, Tchouameni, Arda Guler and Dani Ceballos.

Forwards: Vinicius Jr, Kylian Mbappe, Rodrygo, Endrick, Brahim, Gonzalo and Víctor Munoz.

