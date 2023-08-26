NIA court orders confiscation of property of pro-Khalistani terrorist

New Delhi, Aug 26 (IANS) An NIA Special Court has ordered confiscation of the property of absconding pro-Khalistani terrorist Lakhbir Singh Sandhu a.k.a. Landa in Kirian village of Tarn Taran district in Punjab, an official said on Friday.

"The gangster-turned-terrorist, who is learnt to be living in Canada since 2017, is the mastermind in several cases of terrorism, including the 2022 RPG attacks on the Punjab Police Intelligence Headquarters and the Sarhali police station in Punjab, among other cases of terror attacks in India," an official said.

He was earlier declared a proclaimed offender on July 27.

Sandhu was charge-sheeted by the NIA on July 22 following investigations into his antecedents, which also included planning the conspiracy to kill Punjab Police SI Dilbagh Singh in August, 2022.

"Initially involved in criminal and gangster related activities, Sandhu has been continuing his anti-India activities from Canada. He has been working for Babbar Khalsa International (BKI). NIA is investigating the terror activities of chiefs and members of proscribed pro-Khalistan terrorist organisations, such as the BKI, Khalistan Liberation Force (KLF), International Sikh Youth Federation (ISYF). It had registered a suo moto case on August 20 last year and has, since then, initiated several actions to nab the terrorists and foil their terrorist and secessionist anti-India designs," the official further said.

Sandhu and other foreign-based pro-Khalistani terrorists are also involved in carrying out terrorist activities in India, as per NIA investigations.

