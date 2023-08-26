Excise policy case: Delhi HC orders medical examination for jailed bizman Amandeep Dhal

New Delhi, Aug 26 (IANS) The Delhi High Court on Friday directed that businessman Amandeep Singh Dhal, who is accused in cases related to the excise policy, be taken to the AIIMS (All India Institute of Medical Sciences) for medical examination and treatment.

Dhal, a director of Brindco Sales, approached the High Court seeking interim bail for two weeks on medical grounds.

The High Court issued notices to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) -- who have arrested him in different cases in connection with the excise policy -- asking for their responses on Dhal's interim bail plea.

Justice Dinesh Kumar Sharma also asked the Medical Superintendent of AIIMS to file a report by September 4 after examining the accused.

The court's order came after the central agencies' counsel submitted that the accused could be taken to AIIMS for medical examination and treatment.

The report is expected to include information on Dhal's health condition and whether his treatment requires facilities that cannot be provided in jail.

The Delhi High Court has sought the ED's response on the bail plea of businessman Amandeep Singh Dhal in a case related to the Delhi excise policy.

Dhal was arrested by the ED on March 1 and later by the CBI in April.

The ED arrested Dhal under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) in the excise case and said that he, along with others, allegedly conspired and played an active role in formulating the policy and facilitating kickbacks to the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and its recovery by the South Group through various means.

Both the ED and the CBI have alleged irregularities in the modification of the excise policy, including favouritism towards license holders, waiving or reducing license fees and extending the L-1 license without proper approval.

