NIA attaches PFI arms training center in Kerala

New Delhi, July 31 (IANS) National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Monday said that they have attached one of the oldest and largest arms and physical training center’s of the banned outfit Popular Front of India (PFI) in Kerala.

This is the sixth PFI Arms Training center and the 18th property of the outfit to be attached by the NIA in Kerala as ‘proceeds of terrorism’ under the provisions of UA(P) Act.

On March 17, NIA had filed a Chargesheet against 59 accused, including the PFI as an organisation, in the matter.

“As part of its continuing investigations in the case, NIA has now attached this training centre spread over 10 hectares. The Green Valley Academy, Manjeri, Kerala is managed by ‘Green Valley Foundation’ (GVF) and was used by the cadres of National Development Front and subsequently by the PFI into which it merged,” the official said.

NIA said that the PFI had been using the property for imparting arms training, physical training, and training on the use and testing of explosives to its cadres, identified to be part of their ‘Service Wing’.

NIA said that the facility was also used to harbor several ‘PFI Service Wing’ members after they committed crimes, including murders. The center was further being used to impart radical ideological training in PFI’s divisive and communal agenda and policies to its trained operatives, cadres and members.

NIA said that the offices of PFI and its frontal organisations were functioning from this premises under the guise of educational institutions.

“Five other PFI training centers attached previously by NIA in Kerala were Malabar House, Periyar Valley, Valluvanad House, Karunya Charitable Trust, and Trivandrum Education and Service Trust (TEST).

“Another twelve PFI Offices, used by the outfit’s leadership intermittently to organise training in arms and physical training, ideological propagation, and training for the commission of various crimes, including murders and terrorist acts, have also been attached,” NIA said.

NIA said that the PFI has been running many such training centers in the guise of charitable and educational trusts formed by the organisation’s members or leaders.

Investigations have also revealed that the PFI had hired several buildings for running their training camps and activities relating to terror and violence.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.