NFR to observe Partition Horrors Remembrance Day

Guwahati, Aug 13 (IANS): The Northeast Frontier Railways (NFR) will observe the Partition Horrors Remembrance Day as part of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav, officials said on Sunday.

An official statement of NFR mentioned, “The central government has declared 14th August as the Partition Horrors Remembrance Day to remind the present and future generations the pain and suffering faced by the people of India during the partition.”

The partition of India is a story of unprecedented displacement of humans and forced migration of people. It is also a story of how a way of life and ages of co-existence came to a sudden end, forcing millions to seek new homes in environments that were alien and resistive.

“The people of India, while celebrating Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav, salute those sons and daughters of the country who had to sacrifice not only their ancestral home but lives also during the partition of India”, the statement added.

An official said, “Many prominent railway stations have been selected to commemorate 75 years of India’s Independence covering all the major districts of five divisions under the jurisdiction of NFR. Exhibition stalls and hoardings displaying photographs of the pain undergone by Indians due to the partition of India in 1947 will be set up for the view of the common people.”

Moreover, the NFR mentioned that the observance of this day will help remind everyone of the need to remove social division, dis-harmony and further strengthen the spirit of oneness.

