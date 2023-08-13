Haryana tribunal head retires without disposing single case with salary tag of Rs 1.35cr 

Chandigarh, Aug 13 (IANS) Former judge of the Punjab and Haryana High Court, Justice Sneh Parashar, superannuated as the Chairperson of Haryana State Administrative Tribunal without disposing a single case but with a salary tag of Rs 1.35 crore.

The reason -- the quasi judicial body has been embroiled in a controversy and the issue has been pending in the pending in the Punjab and Haryana High Court.

The result -- Justice Parashar enjoyed a whopping salary of Rs 1.35 crore, besides additional facilities, including official vehicle and office staff, and perks as per the protocol.

Justice Parashar was appointed for a term of five years or up to the age of 65, whichever is earlier, in July 2019 as the Haryana State Administrative Tribunal Chairperson.

Responding to the appointment, Advocate General Baldev Raj Mahajan said the tribunal could not start functioning because of the pendency of matter with the high court for a long time.

"The committee appointed on the high court's directions regarding the tribunal's functioning has already submitted its report to the high court," he added.

Despite strike by lawyers of Punjab and Haryana High Court for nearly two weeks over the constitution of the Haryana Administrative Tribunal, the state government refused to withdraw the notification.

The lawyers were against the tribunal, saying it will lengthen the litigation process and could end up favouring the government.

The tribunal was set up by the Central government on the request of Haryana to provide speedy redressal to the grievances of employees and cut short the pendency of service matters in the high court.

