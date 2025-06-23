Neymar 'close' to extending Santos deal

Rio de Janeiro, June 23 (IANS) Veteran forward Neymar is close to extending his contract with Santos, the Brazilian Serie A club's president Marcelo Teixeira said.

The 33-year-old's current deal is set to expire on June 30 and local media have linked him with a possible move to Major League Soccer.

But Santos has intensified efforts to retain the former Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain star in recent days and is confident a deal will be finalised soon.

"We are talking to Neymar's representatives," club president Teixeira told Radio Bandeirantes, reports Xinhua. "We are making great progress with our negotiations and are very close to a new agreement that would allow Neymar to stay for a new period."

Neymar, Brazil's all-time leading scorer with 79 goals, has struggled for form and fitness since returning from a ruptured anterior cruciate ligament sustained in October 2023.

He has made just 12 appearances across all competitions for Santos this year, scoring three goals and providing three assists, after rejoining his boyhood club on a six-month contract in January.

Teixeira defended the attacker from criticism that his off-field behavior and celebrity lifestyle were affecting his game.

"Off the pitch, he has his issues that are always very controversial," Teixeira said. "His profile means that everything he does has worldwide repercussions. We understand that."

Teixeira added that his goal was to help Neymar recover in time to play for Brazil at next year's World Cup in the United States, Mexico and Canada.

"We all want to see Neymar there, and he wants to play," he said. "He's going through a recovery process and we want to help him through it so that he can come back better and stronger very soon."

Neymar is hoping to lead Brazil into the next World Cup as captain of his country. He already has 128 caps and 79 goals for the Selecao, but is determined to take in one more shot at global glory.

