AP RGUKT IIIT Selection List 2025 to be released today: Direct link and How to check?

The Rajiv Gandhi University of Knowledge Technologies (RGUKT) is preparing to publish the list of selections for admission to its prestigious IIIT campuses in the 2025-26 session on June 23, 2025. This much-awaited notification will be a beacon of hope for thousands of students who have sought admission to these top institutions.

Admission Details

The students to be selected will include those who have submitted applications to the IIIT campuses in Nuzvid, RK Valley (Idupulapaya), Ongole, and Srikakulam. There are a total of 4,400 seats across these campuses, for which the university has received a massive response from the eligible students, and more than 50,541 applications have been submitted.

Selection Criteria

The selection procedure is made on the merit list of 10th-class marks so that the most deserving candidates can find a place among these premier institutes. Academic excellence of the university is also reflected in its strict selection procedure, which searches for and cultivates talented students.

Next Steps

Following the release of the selection list, the university will issue notifications regarding the counseling schedule, certificate verification, and commencement dates of classes. Candidates who are selected will need to undergo the counseling process, during which they will be taken through the formalities of admission.

Important Dates to Remember

June 23, 2025: AP RGUKT IIIT Selection List 2025 Release

Within a week after June 23: Counseling schedule, certificate checking, and class start dates announcement

Direct Quote from RGUKT Registrar

Prof. Sandra Amarendra Kumar, the RGUKT Registrar, stated, "The final shortlist of selected candidates will be placed on the official website. Students are requested to visit the website at regular intervals for updates on the admissions process." This quotation reflects the university's policy of transparency and convenience for students.

It is recommended that students check the official website www.rgukt.in, on a regular basis for updates on the admission procedure. They should also make sure they have all the documents ready to be verified according to the requirements of the university.

By publishing the selection list on June 23, 2025, RGUKT will pave the way for the subsequent round of the admission process. Selected students will have an exciting academic experience, while non-selected students can seek alternative options. As the university proceeds to simplify the admission process, students can expect an easy experience.

Also read: TG EdCET 2025 Results Released: Check Your Score at edcet.tgche.ac.in