New India responds with decisions, not words, says Nasruddin Chishti on 'Operation Sindoor'

Jaipur, May 7 (IANS) Hailing India's 'Operation Sindoor' which hit terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), Naseeruddin Chishti, chairman of All India Sufi Sajjadanashin and son of Ajmer Dargah Diwan Zainul Abedin, on Wednesday said that this is "New India" which responds with actions, not words.

"The Prime Minister has honoured the sentiments of 140 crore Indians and responded to Pakistan in its language. This is the New India - it does not respond with mere words, but with decisions, swift action, and results. Today, our martyrs have received true tribute," he added.

He further said that sindoor (vermilion), a symbol of dignity and honour in Indian culture, has been desecrated by acts of terror.

"If our enemies continue their provocations, the response will be even more severe. This action is also a step toward reclaiming Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK)," he said.

On mock drills, Chishti said it is not just an exercise, but a public initiative aimed at raising awareness, teaching citizens how to support the government, protect themselves, and stay calm in times of crisis. Meanwhile, Ajmer remains on high alert. Mock drills are scheduled throughout the city on Wednesday to train citizens on how to stay safe during conflict.

Civil Defence officials will guide the public on safety protocols, including response to sirens, emergency blackouts, and evacuation procedures, said officials.

Civil Defence in-charge Prashant Jha confirmed that teams will be deployed in crowded areas such as schools and marketplaces to conduct training sessions for staff and the general public. Meanwhile, all civilian flights from Kishangarh Airport have been suspended for the next three days, starting Wednesday, due to security concerns.

The airport administration announced that no flights will operate until 5.29 a.m. on May 10.

The suspension is a precautionary measure in light of current developments. Following the success of 'Operation Sindoor', BJP workers gathered at the Vijay Smarak in Ajmer, where they celebrated by waving the National Flag and setting off fireworks.

Ajmer City District President Ramesh Soni and other party members were present on the occasion.

