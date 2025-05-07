Operation Sindoor: How the World Responded to India’s Retaliatory Strikes

On April 22, a group of terrorists launched a brutal attack on tourists in Kashmir’s Baisaran Valley, killing 26 people. The incident drew widespread condemnation from world leaders, who stood in solidarity with India.

Two weeks later, India launched retaliatory strikes under Operation Sindoor, targeting and destroying terrorist camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). While India emphasized that the precision strikes were a legitimate act of self-defence aimed at dismantling cross-border terror infrastructure, the global response was mixed.

During a media interaction, U.S. President Donald Trump said: “It’s a shame. Just heard about it. I guess people knew something was going to happen based on a little bit of the past. They’ve been fighting for a long time. They’ve been fighting for many, many decades. I hope it ends very quickly.”

Following the strikes, India’s National Security Advisor Ajit Doval briefed U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, who later expressed hope for de-escalation. In a post on X, Rubio wrote: “I am monitoring the situation between India and Pakistan closely. I echo @POTUS’s comments earlier today that this hopefully ends quickly and will continue to engage both Indian and Pakistani leadership towards a peaceful resolution.”

Acknowledging India’s right to self-defence, Israel's Ambassador to India, Reuven Azar, posted on X: “Israel supports India’s right for self-defence. Terrorists should know there’s no place to hide from their heinous crimes against the innocent. #OperationSindoor.”

UN Secretary-General António Guterres expressed concern over the military activity across the Line of Control and the International Border. He urged both nations to exercise maximum restraint, warning, “The world cannot afford a military confrontation between India and Pakistan.”

Global Reactions: Calls for Dialogue and De-escalation

United Arab Emirates: Foreign Minister and Deputy Prime Minister Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan urged both India and Pakistan to de-escalate tensions and avoid further conflict, emphasizing restraint.

Japan: Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi condemned the Pahalgam terror attack but warned against retaliatory exchanges escalating into full-scale conflict.

“For the peace and stability of South Asia, we strongly urge both India and Pakistan to exercise restraint and stabilize the situation through dialogue,” he said.

Russia: Expressed concern over the growing confrontation and reiterated its opposition to terrorism. A statement from the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs called for both nations to show restraint.

China: In a statement, the Chinese Foreign Ministry said:“Beijing expresses regret over India’s military actions and is concerned about the current developments. China opposes all forms of terrorism. We call on both India and Pakistan to prioritize peace and stability, remain calm and restrained, and avoid actions that further complicate the situation.”