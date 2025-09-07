New chemical lab in Ghaziabad to strengthen testing of construction materials, water, packaging: Govt

New Delhi, Sep 7 (IANS) The newly built state-of-the-art Chemical Laboratory at the National Test House (NTH), Ghaziabad, will soon open its doors to strengthen testing across a wide range of materials crucial for everyday life and industry, Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food & Public Distribution said on Sunday.

The facility will provide testing of packaged drinking water, natural mineral water, food packaging materials, enamelled and insulated wires made of aluminium and copper, coal, petroleum coke, bitumen, enamel paints, anti-skid products, filtration media such as sand and gravel, and even white and coloured chalk.

The Chemical Laboratory will also play a key role in ensuring safety and quality for building construction materials, cement, water, metals, alloys, paper, plastics, organic products, and fertilizers.

Accredited by the National Accreditation Board for Testing and Calibration Laboratories (NABL) under ISO/IEC 17025:2017, the lab holds approvals from the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS), the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI), and the Fertilizer (Control) Order, 1985.

Union Minister for Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution and New & Renewable Energy, Pralhad Joshi, will inaugurate the laboratory on September 10.

The ministry said the facility is equipped with advanced instruments such as Atomic Absorption Spectrometer (AAS), Inductively Coupled Plasma – Atomic Emission Spectroscopy (ICP-AES), Optical Emission Spectrometer (OES), Gas Chromatography – Mass Spectrometry (GC-MS), High-Performance Liquid Chromatography (HPLC), and Ion Chromatograph.

These technologies will enable highly accurate testing across sectors ranging from construction to consumer products.

Apart from testing, the laboratory will also support training, research, and collaborations with universities, engineering colleges, and industries, helping strengthen the scientific and industrial ecosystem.

Looking ahead, the lab plans to expand its services to include testing of fortified food products such as wheat flour, refined flour, nuts, edible oils, and salt enriched with vitamins A and D.

It will also add testing of spices and micronutrient analysis in food products, further boosting its contribution to public health, food safety, and quality standards.

Established in 1977, NTH Ghaziabad has long been a trusted institution for testing and calibration services in engineering fields.

With this new chemical laboratory, it aims to deepen its role in ensuring quality, safety, and compliance for industries and consumers alike.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.