Shraddha Kapoor devours all of 6 “Ukadiche Modak” on Ganpati Visarjan

Mumbai Sep 7 (IANS) Bollywood actress Shraddha Kapoor is an absolute connoisseur of food, and her social media posts are proof of the same. Recently, on account of Anant Chaturdashi, Shraddha shared a picture of lip-smacking modaks – a Maharashtrian delicacy – on her social media story.

Shraddha revealed that since the date of Ganpati Visarjan was the 6th, she would devour all of the 6 modaks. Sharing a picture of 6 Ukadiche Modak, Shraddha captioned it as, “Visarjan Din 6 September, matlab 6 modak khaane padenge (Visarjan date is 6 September, which means I will have to eat 6 modaks).”

The actress is a complete foodie and keeps expressing her love for food through her social media posts. The beautiful lady always gives a sneak peek into her relationship with food and how she gobbles up every food item that she loves with a lot of excitement. The actress, despite her immense love for food, always makes it a point to stay fit. Shraddha Kapoor is always spotted at the gym prioritising her fitness and health. The actress, throughout Ganpati, was seen devouring a plethora of food delicacies and kept her fans updated and posted with droolworthy pictures straight from her dining table. Shraddha, who is a Maharashtrian from her maternal side of the family, celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi with a lot of love and warmth.

The actress likes to play dress-up for the festival and is seen draping the traditional “Nauvaree” (9-yard saree) for the festival. On the professional front, Shraddha was all set to star in the remake of the late Sridevi starrer "ChaalBaaz" but according to reports, Shraddha has now been replaced by none other than Sridevi's daughter Janhvi Kapoor. In 2021, Pankaj Parashar had reshared a post by T-Series that announced the film starring Shraddha Kapoor. "We're so glad to announce that the gorgeous Shraddha Kapoor will be starring in our next film, Chaalbaaz in London! Directed by Pankaj Parashar and produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Ahmed Khan and Shaira Khan. #ChaalbaazInLondon,” read the post. –IANS rd/

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.