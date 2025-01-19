Neha Dhupia, Rhea Chakraborty engage in competitive banter on ‘MTV Roadies’

Mumbai, Jan 19 (IANS) Actresses Neha Dhupia and Rhea Chakraborty recently engaged in a banter on the adventure reality show ‘MTV Roadies Double Cross’. During the auditions, the competition between the Gang Leaders turned fierce.

Contestant Yashvi Shah impressed the Gang Leaders with her artistic roller-skating skills. She is a professional athlete ranked 5th in Asia and 1st in India.

She is joined by Prithvir Singh, a fitness coach and entertainer who gets a taste of the signature Roadies grilling from Rannvijay and the Gang Leaders. During the episode, Rhea Chakraborty challenged Neha Dhupia, saying, “Jiss game ko tum jeete ho Neha, uss game ki coach main hoon”.

To this, Neha reverted with her trademark sass, as she said, “My love, coach toh game khelte hi nahi hai”.

Elsewhere in the episode, when Pragati got real about her battle with anxiety, Prince Narula stepped in and shared his personal journey, striking an emotional chord. He said, “Please agar aapko anxiety hoti hai, yeh ghar pe baith ke heal nahi hoti. Isse mai nikal chuka hoon”.

He added, “Please guys mai sabko batana chahunga, ki jinko lagta hai kuch nahi hai, dimag mai hai, aisa nahi hota! Jab tum anxiety mai hote ho toh tumhara rone ka mann nahi hota apne aap ho jaata, tumse control nahi hota, ek time pe toh helpless feel karte ho”.

The excitement peaks with stand out performances from India’s Got Latent sensation Manmeet and entertainer Prince from Delhi light up the auditions with their unique flair. Then, Gunjan and Ramandeep make a strong entrance. Ramandeep showcases her wrestling prowess against Insider Hamid.

The episode ends on a high note with a fun talent competition between the Gang Leaders for extra Roadiums and crosses.

‘MTV Roadies Double Cross’ airs Saturday and Sunday on MTV and JioCinema.

