Jabalpur Railway Division goes cashless with QR codes, digital payments

Jabalpur, Jan 19 (IANS) The Jabalpur Railway Division has taken a significant step towards digitisation by installing QR codes at the reservation and unreserved ticket counters across all its stations, enabling passengers to pay for their tickets through digital means.

Under the directives of Divisional Railway Manager Kamal Kumar Talreja and Senior Divisional Commercial Manager Dr Madhur Verma, the Commercial Department implemented the initiative at stations including Jabalpur, Madan Mahal, Katni, Narsinghpur, Gadarwara, Pipariya, Satna, Maihar, Rewa, Damoh, and Sagar.

This digital payment system is designed to address issues such as the problem of managing loose change and long queues at ticket counters, ensuring quicker transactions and greater convenience for passengers.

Additionally, the division has installed 113 Automatic Ticket Vending Machines (ATVMs) at 25 major stations. These machines also support digital payments, further reducing the need for passengers to wait in lines.

The initiative extends to parcel offices at nine stations, where QR codes have been displayed for digital payments.

The move has been well-received by passengers, with many appreciating the convenience it offers. Senior Divisional Commercial Manager Dr Madhur Verma urged passengers to make the most of the facility.

Speaking to IANS, he said, "With the introduction of QR codes, the time wasted in handling physical tickets and the issues of miscommunication overpayments have been eliminated. The use of digital payments has sped up transactions, leading to an increase in ticket bookings. Initiatives like the UTS app and ATVMs have significantly reduced the rush at unreserved ticket counters."

Verma also expressed gratitude to the Western Railway for introducing the QR code facility and acknowledged the special efforts of officials like Talreja in facilitating reserved ticket payments.

Mahant Vijay Acharya, a passenger from Maharashtra returning from the Kumbh Mela, expressed his gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Railway Minister Ashwani Vaishnav for implementing this system. He emphasised that this initiative is a step towards achieving the goals of the Digital India Mission.

"QR codes have been installed at all counters, including ticketing and parcel counters, making it easier for anyone to make payments digitally. This eliminates the need to carry out changes and resolves disputes over payment discrepancies. The system is simple and accessible, as most people now have smartphones," Mahant Vijay Acharya told IANS.

"Currently, passengers can even avail of a 25 per cent cashback on bookings, encouraging further adoption of digital transactions. This initiative is a positive step towards promoting a cashless economy," he added.

The Jabalpur Railway Division's QR code-based payment system is not only simplifying transactions but also fostering the government's vision of a digitally empowered India. Passengers and officials alike have lauded this initiative for its potential to enhance the overall travel experience.

