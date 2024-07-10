NEET paper leak case: CBI raids accused's residence

Patna, July 10 (IANS) The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) conducted a raid on the house of Shivnandan Yadav, an accused in the NEET question paper leak case, in Gaya district on Wednesday.

The raid took place in Harraiya village under the jurisdiction of Barachatti police station, with assistance from local police. During the raid, important documents were seized.

According to sources, Shivnandan Yadav had a deal with an examination mafia for Rs 40 lakh to obtain NEET question papers and answers.

He had already paid an advance of Rs 20 lakh, with the remaining amount to be paid after the results.

The Patna Police had exposed the question paper leak case on May 5, the day of the examination, leading to the arrest of 13 individuals.

The Economic Offence Unit (EOU) of Bihar Police arrested Shivnandan Yadav during the investigation, which has now been handed over to the CBI.

Earlier, on Tuesday, the CBI arrested two other suspects, Sunny Kumar and Ranjit Kumar, from the Nalanda and Gaya districts, respectively. Sunny Kumar was a candidate in the exam, while Ranjit Kumar was the father of one of the candidates.

