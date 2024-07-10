Bigg Boss OTT 3: Shivani and Kritika quarrel over nominations; Vishal tells Chandrika to be in control

Mumbai, July 10 (IANS) The nomination task will stir up dynamics in the upcoming episode of 'Bigg Boss OTT 3', where housemates will have to give medals to other contestants for nominations.

A promo for the upcoming episode was shared by the channel on Instagram.

In the clip, the voice of 'Bigg Boss' is heard saying, "Nominations ki medal distribution main aap sabhi ka swagat hai (Welcome to the nomination medal distribution).”

Viral vada pav girl Chandrika Dixit Gera is heard giving her reason for nominating Vishal Pandey, who stirred controversy in the house after commenting about Armaan Malik’s second wife, Kritika Malik.

Chandrika said: "Nominations ka kaaran sirf wohi girls ki izzat hai (The reason for the nomination is the respect of girls).”

Shivani Kumari, who nominated Kritika, explained, “Apna decisions khud nahi leti hai inke pati dete hai (She doesn’t make her own decisions; her husband makes them).”

Kritika said: “Iski baat hoti hai nahi hoti poore time isse tain tain karna toh hai..”

The two then get into a verbal spat, telling each other to "shut up."

Sana Makbul nominated journalist Deepak Chaurasia, saying, “Woh kehte hai humaari vibe match nhi karti....kaisai match karegi agar aap poora din chup hi rahengay toh.”

Vishal Pandey, who nominates Chandrika, asks her not to judge him over one mistake: “Mere khayaal se kisi ke ek galti ya fir statement se uska poora character judge nahi hota mere saath waqt guzaro mere personality ko jaano (I believe one mistake or statement doesn't define someone's entire character. Spend time with me and get to know my personality).”

Chandrika replied that she did try to spend time with Vishal, but he chose to stay distant.

Vishal concluded by telling Chandrika she cannot ask for any clarity and to "stay in control."

JioCinema captioned the video: “Medal distribution ceremony ke saath huye ghar mein nominations! Kaun se contestants bane shikaar (With the medal distribution ceremony, nominations happened in the house! Which contestants became targets).”

The show airs on JioCinema Premium.

