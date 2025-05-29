NCW to host tricentenary celebrations of Punyashlok Ahilya Devi Holkar in Varanasi

Varanasi, May 29 (IANS) The National Commission for Women (NCW) is set to host a two-day programme in the city to commemorate the tricentenary of Punyashloka Ahilya Devi Holkar, a revered ruler of the Holkar dynasty, renowned for her visionary leadership and unwavering commitment to social welfare and women's empowerment.

The programme will be held at the RUDRAKSH – International Cooperation and Convention Centre on May 31, to celebrate the 300th birth anniversary of Punyashlok Ahilyadevi Holkar.

NCW chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar will deliver the keynote address, reflecting on the exemplary contributions of Punyashlok Ahilya Devi Holkar. The event will also include a special address by Dr. Kumar Vishwas.

The programme will include the inauguration of an exhibition on the life and legacy of Punyashlok Ahilya Devi Holkar. The exhibition will feature curated displays by Swami Vivekanand Subharti University, Jagadguru Rambhadracharya Divyanga University (JRDU), and approximately twenty schools from Varanasi.

The celebrations will begin on May 30 with a special lecture on Punyashlok Ahilya Devi Holkar by the NCW chief at the Mahatma Gandhi Kashi Vidyapith University, followed by tribute at Shubham Lawn and Banquet, Mahmoorganj (Varanasi).

Later in the day, a painting competition on the theme of Ahilya Devi Holkar’s life will be held at Lalit Kala Bhawan. The evening will feature a rangoli competition at NAMO Ghat, where participants will create a rangoli spanning over 400 square feet area.

The event will also include felicitation of winners, a special address by Vijaya Rahatkar and a cultural performance dedicated to the life and achievements of Ahilya Devi Holkar, concluding with the ceremonial lighting of diyas.

Through this commemoration, the NCW seeks to honour the remarkable contributions of Punyashlok Ahilya Devi Holkar and inspire future generations to uphold her ideals of leadership, compassion, and public service.

