Sinners OTT Release: Disappointment for Indian Fans of Michael B. Jordan's Horror Flick!

One of Hollywood's biggest blockbusters this year, Michael B. Jordan's horror thriller Sinners had amassed more than $330 million at the worldwide box office, thanks to the legendary actor's dual role and Ryan Coogler's fantabulous filmmaking. Fans from the subcontinent also relished the movie in IMAX format, and they declared it as one of the best theatrical experiences ever since Interstellar.

Now, Sinners will be available through video on demand on multiple platforms, starting on June 3, 2025. Audiences who want to watch the movie on 4K, VHD, and Blu-ray will have to wait one more month to collect the DVD version of the film. The Blu-ray version of Sinners will be available from the 8th of July.

Indian fans may find it disappointing that Sinners' OTT announcement is still pending. It remains to be seen which platform will grab the deal to release the film on OTT in India, but so far there is no update on when Sinners will land on streaming in the subcontinent.

Sinners is more than just thrills, as it perfectly mixes gothic horror with history and gives audiences an experience worth cherishing only on the big screen. Just like Interstellar, there will be a growing demand to also re-release Sinners on the big screen for years to come, especially in the IMAX format.