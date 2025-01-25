Navya Naveli Nanda meets Nitin Gadkari for this cause

Mumbai, Jan 25 (IANS) Internet personality Navya Naveli Nanda, who hosts the podcast ‘What The Hell Navya’, recently met the Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways of India, Nitin Gadkari.

On Saturday, Navya took to her Instagram, and shared a series of pictures from her meeting with the minister at a public event. The pictures also feature her grandfather, the veteran Bollywood icon Amitabh Bachchan, and actor Pankaj Tripathi.

Navya met Nitin Gadkari to discuss road safety in India along with her grandfather. She also penned a note in the caption in which she spoke about the role of the young generation in ensuring safety on the roads.

She wrote, “Road safety mission 2025. Speaking about the importance of road safety with the Honourable Minister of Road Transport and Highways @gadkari.nitin ji - and how the younger generations can help in creating safer roads and a better future for all”.

Last year, Navya celebrated the legacy of her great grandfather H.P. Nanda, as she took to her Instagram, and shared several pictures from 80th anniversary celebrations of the Indian multinational conglomerate, Escorts Kubota Limited.

H.P. Nanda was the founder of Escorts Kubota Limited which manufactures tractors, automotive components, railway equipment, and construction and material handling equipment.

Navya also penned a long note in the caption, as she wrote, “Celebrating 80 years of Escorts Kubota! What began in 1944 as a vision to serve India & bring farm mechanisation into the nation, by our founder Mr H.P Nanda, is a reality. Today, a global company with our partners Kubota Corporation Japan, we are still committed to that mission & vision.

She further mentioned, “A proud and emotional day for our family who has seen four generations serve this company with a clear goal - to bring the best of the world to India, and offer India’s best to the world. To all our customers, dealers, channel partners, our entire Escorts Kubota family, thank you for joining us on this journey and looking forward to the next chapter of our growth! @farmtractractors @powertracescorts @kubota_india”.

Escorts Limited was originally founded as Escorts Agents Ltd. in 1944 by Har Prasad Nanda and his brother Yudi Nanda. They started a family owned business, Nanda Bus Company, in Lahore.

The motorcycle division of Escorts group used to manufacture motorcycles under the brand name Rajdoot from the early 1960s until 2005. In the early 1980s, Escorts started making Yamaha motorcycles in India. Rajdoot 350 was launched in 1983, which was later followed by the Yamaha RX 100 in 1985.

The company is currently headed by Navya’s father Nikhil Nanda.

