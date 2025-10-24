Who Was Adeel Akbar? Pakistan Cop Rumoured to Be Indian Spy Shoots Himself

In a tragic incident, senior Islamabad police officer Adeel Akbar reportedly died by suicide on October 23, 2025. He was serving in the I-9 area of Pakistan’s capital at the time of his death.

According to initial reports, the 35-year-old officer, originally from Kamoke near Sialkot, had secured second rank in the 2017 CSS examinations — a remarkable achievement that had earned him wide recognition within the force.

Authorities said Adeel allegedly shot himself using a service pistol near the Serena Hotel in Islamabad, where he was overseeing security operations. He was rushed to Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences, but succumbed to his injuries.

Following the incident, several unverified social media claims suggested that Adeel had ties to Indian intelligence and had helped the Indian Army during Operation Sindoor. However, Islamabad Police and federal authorities have dismissed these reports as baseless.

SP City of Islamabad Police Adeel Akbar was an agent of India He shot himself today . His inputs were very helpful during Op Sindoor. Thank you Adeel bhai , you have been a great help. pic.twitter.com/XZhcZTKZmn — Akshit Singh 🇮🇳 (@IndianSinghh) October 23, 2025

In response, the Pakistan federal government has reportedly ordered a high-level inquiry, led by Inspector General Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi, to investigate the circumstances surrounding the officer’s death.

The committee has been tasked with reviewing Safe City surveillance footage and Adeel’s final phone call.

Thank You Mr Adeel Akbar for making Operation Sindoor successful. You have been a great patriot for your country India 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/qSPuvGEIch — Indian Century (@IndianCentury_) October 23, 2025

Sources indicated that Adeel spoke to someone over the phone just minutes before shooting himself. He is believed to have used a guard’s pistol, after which the guard immediately attempted to save him and took him to the hospital.

Preliminary findings suggest that Adeel had been battling depression, reportedly over a delayed promotion. Despite being known as a dedicated officer, even reporting for duty while recovering from dengue, he had been overlooked in last year’s promotions, while several of his batchmates advanced to the rank of Superintendent of Police (SP).

He is survived by his wife and a one-year-old daughter.

Following his death, Adeel’s mobile data was retrieved, and the on-duty operator was taken into custody for questioning. The gunman and several other officers present at the scene were also detained as part of the investigation.

Security has been tightened around PIMS Hospital, where the postmortem was conducted. Inspector General Ali Nasir personally visited the hospital, coordinating with doctors and monitoring the postmortem arrangements.

While investigations continue, the true circumstances of his demise remain a subject of public interest and concern.