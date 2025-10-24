AP Rains from October 25; School Holidays likely!

Parts of Andhra Pradesh have already been experiencing heavy rainfall over the past few days due to a low-pressure system, and now a fresh low-pressure area (LPA) is expected to form over the southeast and adjoining east-central Bay of Bengal on Friday, October 24, 2025.

Meteorologists have predicted that the new system will move west-northwestwards and intensify by Saturday, October 25, bringing heavy to very heavy rainfall across coastal Andhra Pradesh (CAP) and Rayalaseema regions from October 26 onwards.

An upper-air cyclonic circulation currently over the south Andaman Sea extends up to 5.8 km above mean sea level. Under its influence, the low-pressure area over the Bay of Bengal is expected to develop further on Friday, increasing rainfall intensity over the state.

Meanwhile, the existing low-pressure area over north interior Tamil Nadu and adjoining south interior Karnataka has moved west-northwestwards and is now over south interior Karnataka as of Thursday. Its associated cyclonic circulation extends up to middle tropospheric levels and is expected to continue moving across south Karnataka and emerge over the east-central Arabian Sea by Friday.

With the forecast predicting heavy and very heavy rainfall from October 26, authorities have indicated that schools in coastal Andhra Pradesh and Rayalaseema districts may remain closed to ensure the safety of students. Parents and students are advised to monitor official updates from district education offices for confirmation of closures and changes to school schedules.

Residents are urged to take necessary precautions, avoid unnecessary travel during heavy showers, and stay updated with weather advisories issued by the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), Chennai and local authorities.

Also read: AP Rains: Heavy Rains from October 24 to 28; Schools and Colleges May Get Holidays