Who Is Petal Gahlot? All About the Indian Diplomat Who Took On Pakistan at the UNGA

Petal Gahlot is one of the promising young faces in Indian diplomacy. She currently serves as First Secretary at India’s Permanent Mission to the United Nations, representing the country on global platforms and taking part in multilateral negotiations.

Gahlot studied Political Science, Sociology and French Literature at St. Xavier’s College in Mumbai. She later completed a master’s degree in Political Science from Lady Shri Ram College in New Delhi. Keen on languages and international affairs, she also trained in interpretation and translation at the Middlebury Institute of International Studies in the United States. Her academic focus on global politics and communication shaped her path toward a diplomatic career.

She joined the Indian Foreign Service in 2015. Over the years, Gahlot has held a variety of assignments, including postings in Paris and San Francisco. She also worked in the Ministry of External Affairs in the European West Division, handling India’s relations with several important partners.

Petal Gahlot's Recent Spotlight at the United Nations

During the latest United Nations General Assembly, Petal Gahlot delivered India’s Right of Reply to Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s speech, firmly rejecting his remarks on Kashmir and terrorism. She accused Islamabad of glorifying terror groups, reminded the Assembly that Pakistan had blocked action against outfits such as The Resistance Front at the UN Security Council, and stressed that peace could only come if Pakistan dismantled its terror infrastructure. Her clear, composed yet sharp rebuttal won praise for its confidence and factual strength, marking her as a strong voice for India on the world stage.

Away from her diplomatic duties, Gahlot is known for her love of music and languages. She plays the guitar and has shared performances online, including a popular rendition of the Italian song Bella Ciao. Her passion for cultural expression and multilingual communication complements her diplomatic work and adds a personal dimension to her public presence.

Petal Gahlot’s blend of academic depth, field experience and confident public speaking has positioned her as one of the most notable young diplomats representing India today.