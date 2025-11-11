Who is Dr Shaheen? Kanpur Professor Who Vanished in 2013, Linked to JeM Women’s Wing in India

A day after Lucknow-based doctor Shaheen Shahid was arrested in connection with the massive explosives haul in Faridabad near New Delhi, the Uttar Pradesh ATS (Anti-Terror Squad) has made new revelations about her background.

Investigations have revealed that Dr. Shaheen was allegedly tasked with establishing the women’s wing of Pakistan-based terror group Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) in India.

The women’s wing, Jamaat-ul-Mominaat, is headed in Pakistan by Sadia Azhar, sister of JeM founder Masood Azhar.

Dr. Shaheen reportedly worked as an assistant professor at GVSM Medical College in Kanpur, having been appointed through the Public Service Commission.

Officials said she disappeared around 2013, prompting an inquiry to trace her. She was later transferred to Kannauj and eventually dismissed from service.

The UP ATS has questioned several of her former colleagues to gather details about her activities and associations.

Multiple agencies, including the NIA and NSG, have joined the probe following a massive blast near Delhi’s Red Fort on Monday (November 11).

Police seized a large cache of explosives, including ammonium nitrate, one of the world’s most closely monitored chemicals.

Subsequently, a Kashmiri-origin doctor, Dr. Adeel, was traced and arrested. His interrogation led investigators to Faridabad, where another doctor, Dr. Muzzamil, was allegedly storing explosive materials.

Searches at the site uncovered 2,900 kgs of ammonium nitrate and other components used to assemble improvised explosive devices (IEDs).