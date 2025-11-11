December 3 Public Holiday in Bhopal: Bhopal Gas Tragedy Anniversary

In remembrance of the devastating Bhopal Gas Tragedy that occurred in 1984, the Madhya Pradesh government has declared a local public holiday in Bhopal on December 3. This annual observance serves as a somber reminder of the world's worst industrial disaster, which claimed thousands of lives and affected millions of people.

On the night of December 2-3, 1984, a catastrophic gas leak from the Union Carbide India Limited (UCIL) pesticide plant in Bhopal unleashed a deadly cloud of methyl isocyanate (MIC) gas over the city, leaving a trail of death and destruction in its wake. The official death toll stands at approximately 3,800, although estimates suggest that the actual number of fatalities may be much higher.

To honor the victims and acknowledge the suffering of those affected, the city of Bhopal will observe a public holiday on December 3. Offices, schools, and colleges will remain closed, and only essential services will be operational. The holiday is specific to Bhopal city, with offices at the district headquarters shutting down, while those in rural areas will continue to function as usual.

The Bhopal Gas Tragedy is a stark reminder of the importance of prioritizing safety and responsible industrial practices. The incident led to widespread outrage and calls for greater accountability, leading to changes in regulations and safety protocols worldwide.

As the city comes together to remember the tragedy, it also serves as an opportunity to reflect on the progress made in disaster prevention and response. However, the scars of the tragedy still linger, and the city continues to grapple with the aftermath.

The Bhopal Gas Tragedy is a somber reminder of the devastating consequences of industrial negligence and the importance of prioritizing human life and safety. As the world comes together to remember the victims, it is essential to ensure that such a tragedy is never repeated.

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