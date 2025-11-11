Bihar Elections, Jubilee Hills Bypoll: What Time Will the Exit Polls Be Released?

As polling reaches its final phase in both the Bihar Assembly Elections and the Jubilee Hills bypoll in Telangana, the political atmosphere across the country is charged with anticipation. Voters have cast their ballots, leaders have made their final appeals, and all eyes are now on the exit polls, which will offer the first glimpse into the potential outcome of these crucial contests.

According to official reports, the exit polls will be released at 6:30 PM today, shortly after voting concludes in all constituencies. Major survey agencies and television networks including India Today-Axis My India, Times Now-ETG, News18 Mega Poll, and others, will unveil their projections simultaneously, giving political analysts and citizens alike a sense of where the tide might be turning.

In Bihar, this election is being seen as a key test of strength for the ruling coalition led by Nitish Kumar, as it faces tough competition from opposition parties. Voter turnout in several constituencies has been high, reflecting public enthusiasm and intense local-level campaigning over the past few weeks. The outcome of these polls could reshape the state’s political landscape and influence alliances at the national level.

Meanwhile, in Telangana’s Jubilee Hills Assembly constituency, the bypoll, triggered by the demise of BRS MLA Maganti Gopinath, has seen a fierce three-way contest between BRS, Congress, and BJP. The fight has become emblematic of the broader political tussle in the state, with senior leaders from all sides closely monitoring the results.

The exit poll results will not be final indicators of victory but will provide a directional snapshot based on voter surveys conducted across polling stations. The official results for both elections are expected to be declared in the coming days once the Election Commission of India (ECI) completes the counting process.

For now, the political world waits with bated breath. As the clock ticks toward 6:30 PM, newsrooms, party offices, and social media are gearing up for a wave of speculation, excitement, and analysis. Whether these exit polls predict a sweeping change or a continuation of the status quo remains to be seen but one thing is certain: the nation will be watching closely.