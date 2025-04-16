Watch: Bus Rams into Pedestrians, 4 Killed in Horrific Accident

In a horrific accident, a state-run electric bus in Gujarat’s Rajkot mowed down four people—two men and two women—on Wednesday morning (April 16). A video of the incident, which occurred at Indira Circle, has gone viral on social media. In the footage, the speeding bus is seen suddenly ramming into multiple vehicles, catching commuters off guard.

The driver, identified as Shishupalsinh Rana, informed officials that the accident was caused as he could not apply the brakes at the traffic signal. Officials will inspect the reason behind the brakes malfunctioning.

An angry mob attacked the driver after he was able to bring the bus to a halt. Rana was seriously injured and is undergoing treatment at a hospital. The mob also vandalized the bus before police officers could intervene.

The police officials have launched a comprehensive investigation. As part of the probe, the driver has undergone toxicology tests. A mechanical inspection for the bus will be conducted as well.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone-2) Jagdish Bangarwa told the Times of India, “Four people died in the accident – two men and two women. Three people – one man and two women– have been injured. A case has been registered at the Gandhigram police station. We have seized the bus and requested the RTO to conduct a mechanical inspection. The driver’s blood samples have also been collected to determine if he was under the influence of alcohol or drugs.”

The deceased have been identified as Raju Gida, Snagita Nepali, Kiran Kakkad and Chinmay Bhatt. The injured are: Suraj Raval, Vishal Makwana and Virajba Khachar.