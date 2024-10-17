Valmiki Jayanti 2024: Holiday for schools, colleges and banks

Today, October 17, 2024, marks a significant day in north India as people come together to celebrate Maharishi Valmiki Jayanti, honouring the birth anniversary of the renowned author of the Ramayana. This day commemorates the life and teachings of Maharishi Valmiki, who transformed from a highway dacoit to a great devotee of Lord Rama.

Born as Ratnakar, Valmiki's early life was marked by violence and crime. However, his encounter with Sage Narada Muni led to a profound transformation. After years of meditation, a divine voice declared his penance successful, bestowing upon him the new name Valmiki, meaning "born out of anthills". This remarkable transformation serves as a testament to the power of devotion and redemption.

Significance and Importance

Valmiki Jayanti holds immense spiritual and cultural significance, serving as a reminder of the transformative power of devotion and wisdom. The day promotes values such as truth, compassion, and righteousness, inspiring countless individuals to strive for a higher purpose. As we celebrate Maharishi Valmiki Jayanti, we honour not only his life but also the timeless teachings of the Ramayana.

In recognition of this significant day, several state governments have declared local holidays for schools, colleges, and offices. These states include Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, and Madhya Pradesh. In Delhi, all liquor shops will remain closed today, as declared by the Office of the Commissioner of Excise.

