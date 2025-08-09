Upcoming Bank Holidays in August 2025; Complete list!

August 9, 2025, is already a bank holiday today because of Raksha Bandhan/Jhulana Purnima and Second Saturday. Looking ahead to the remainder of the month, there are a few more bank holidays lined up, impacting different areas and communities in India.

National Holidays

August 15, Friday: Independence Day is a grand national holiday, and banks will remain shut in all states of India. The day is observed to mark the freedom of India from British colonial rule, and it is a momentous occasion for the country. Moreover, Parsi New Year (Shahenshahi) and Janmashtami also fall on this day.

Festival Holidays

August 16, Saturday : Janmashtami is a big festival in India, celebrating the birth of Lord Krishna. Banks will remain closed in many cities such as Ahmedabad, Aizawl, Bhopal, Chandigarh, Chennai, Dehradun, Gangtok, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Jammu, Kanpur, Lucknow, Patna, Raipur, Ranchi, Shillong, Srinagar, and Vijaywada. This festival is celebrated as a time for spiritual contemplation, cultural festivities, and family reunions.

August 27, Wednesday: Ganesh Chaturthi is a sacred Indian festival marking the birthday of Lord Ganesha. Banks will remain closed in Ahmedabad, Belapur, Bengaluru, Bhubaneswar, Chennai, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Nagpur, Panaji, and Vijaywada. The festival is a day of joy, devotion, and celebration with delicate clay idols and grand processions.

August 28, Thursday: The Second day of Ganesh Chaturthi and Nuakhai will be celebrated in some areas. Banks will remain closed at Bhubaneswar and Panaji. Nuakhai is the festival of harvest celebrated in Western Odisha, which commemorates the onset of the new harvest season.

State-Specific Holidays

August 8, Friday: Tendong Lho Rum Faat is a major festival in Sikkim, and banks will remain shut in Gangtok. This festival is to honor the Sikkimese people's harmony with nature and their rich cultural heritage.

August 13, Wednesday : Patriot's Day is celebrated in Manipur, and banks will remain shut in Imphal. This day is to honor the sacrifices of the Manipuri people and their fight for freedom.

August 19, Tuesday : Maharaja Bir Bikram Kishore Manikya Bahadur's birthday is a significant day in Tripura, and bank holidays in Agartala. It is a celebration of the life of the Maharaja, who contributed a great deal to Tripura's growth.

August 25, Monday: Tirubhav Tithi of Srimanta Sankardeva is an important day in Assam, and banks in Guwahati will be closed. Srimanta Sankardeva was a saint, scholar, and cultural figure of Assam, who made immense contributions towards the state's literature, music, and dance.

Weekly Holidays

August 10, Sunday: Weekend holiday - Banks will remain closed in all states, which will be a welcome respite for employees and customers.

August 17, Sunday: Weekend holiday - Banks will remain shut in all states, allowing individuals a break to unwind and rejuvenate.

August 24, Sunday: Weekend holiday - Banks will be closed in all states, wrapping up the week.

August 23, Saturday: Fourth Saturday - Banks will be closed in all states, offering an extended weekend to employees

While physical banking branches will remain shut on these holidays, customers can avail themselves of necessary banking services via online platforms such as internet banking, mobile banking apps, UPI, and IMPS transfers. Some of the transactions may, however, experience delays or limitations owing to the holiday shutdown. It is important for customers to coordinate their financial transactions in advance and utilize digital banking services so as to avoid inconvenience.

