July 17 Bank Holiday: Which States Are Affected?

A bank holiday has been announced for Thursday, July 17, in Meghalaya state. All the public and private sector banks in the state will remain closed on this day, impacting the banking services for customers.

Why Are Banks Closed in Meghalaya?

The Meghalaya bank holiday is being celebrated to mark the death anniversary of the legendary freedom fighter U Tirot Singh of the Khasi Hills. Singh is remembered for his courage and unshakeable determination to defend his motherland and resist British colonial powers in the 19th century.

Impact on Banking Services

Although banks in Meghalaya will be closed on July 17, normal banking operations will resume for the rest of the country. Bank branches in other states will be open, offering continuous services to customers.

Alternative Banking Options

Meghalaya customers who require urgent banking transactions can use alternative options, including:

Online banking services

Mobile banking apps

ATMs

These facilities are likely to be available so that customers may operate their accounts and make transactions even on a bank holiday.

Conclusion

The bank holiday that is taking place in Meghalaya on July 17 is an important event to celebrate the memory of U Tirot Singh. Although banking services would be impacted in the state, customers can avoid this by planning and using other banking facilities to limit inconvenience.

