CBSE Class 12 Supplementary Result 2025: Expected Date and Steps to Check

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has conducted the Class 12 compartment exams for the 2025-26 academic session successfully. Students who took the supplementary exams are now impatiently waiting for their results.

When to Expect the CBSE 12th Compartment Result 2025?

While the CBSE has not made a formal announcement regarding the result date, according to trends in previous years, it is expected that the results will be announced in the first week of August 2025. The results can be accessed on the official website, cbse.gov.in, after the declaration of the results.

How to Check the CBSE 12th Compartment Result 2025?

To download the CBSE 12th compartment result, students may proceed with the following steps:

Visit the Official Website: Go to cbse.gov.in , which is the official website of the Central Board of Secondary Education.

, which is the official website of the Central Board of Secondary Education. Click on the Result Link: Click on the link stating "CBSE 12th Compartment Result 2025" or a similar notification.

Enter Login Credentials: Fill in your roll number, school number, and admit card ID in the provided fields.

View and Download Result: After providing your credentials, your result will appear on the screen. You can download and save it for future use.

Important Details to Keep in Mind

The CBSE 12th compartment result 2025 will be hosted on the official website, cbse.gov.in.

The students will require their login credentials to check their results.

It is important to download and save the result to refer to it later.

Stay Updated

For the latest news regarding the CBSE 12th compartment result 2025, students are requested to visit the official website or trusted sources frequently for any updates or notices.

