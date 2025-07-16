Karnataka Caps Cinema Ticket Prices at ₹200: A Throwback to YS Jagan’s Model

The Karnataka government has issued an order capping cinema ticket prices at ₹200 across the state. The move aims to standardize ticket rates and make moviegoing more affordable, encouraging more people to visit theatres. The cap applies to all theatres, including multiplexes.

The decision comes in response to public complaints about surge pricing at multiplexes, especially during weekends. The order mandates that ticket prices for films in any language, inclusive of entertainment tax, must not exceed Rs 200.

This isn’t the first time Karnataka has attempted such a cap. In 2017, during Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s previous term, a similar directive was introduced but later rolled back following resistance from multiplex owners, who cited revenue loss and filed a petition in the High Court. It remains to be seen how theatre owners will respond this time.

Learning from Andhra Pradesh

In contrast, former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy successfully implemented a ticket price cap in 2022. The YSRCP government structured pricing based on theatre type and location— Panchayat, Municipality, or Municipal Corporation—and allowed variations for AC and non-AC theatres.

For instance, in non-AC theatres in gram and nagar panchayats, ticket prices were capped at Rs 20 (non-premium) and Rs 40 (premium), while in multiplexes within municipal corporations, rates went up to Rs 150 for regular seats and Rs 250 for recliners. These rates excluded GST but included maintenance charges (Rs 5 for AC and Rs 3 for non-AC theatres) and online booking service charges.

Support for Small Budget Films

Jagan’s policy also gave special emphasis to small-budget films—defined as those made under ₹20 crore, including lead actor remuneration. The order allowed five daily shows in theatres, with one show reserved for small-budget movies to promote diverse content.

High-Budget Films and Industry Incentives

The government introduced a separate pricing structure for ‘Super High Budget Films’—movies with production costs exceeding ₹100 crore (excluding lead cast and director fees). These films were eligible for higher ticket prices during their first 10 days of release, provided at least 20% of the shoot occurred in Andhra Pradesh. The policy aimed to attract more film productions to the state.

While Tamil Nadu also has a price cap, both Andhra Pradesh and Telangana offer flexibility for big-budget and premiere shows. Karnataka’s new order is likely to reignite the debate between affordability and theatre economics, especially as state governments try to balance public interest with industry demands.