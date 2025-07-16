UGC Forms Probe Panel After Student Suicide at Fakir Mohan College in Odisha

In response to the tragic self-immolation of a female student at Fakir Mohan (Autonomous) College in Balasore, Odisha, the University Grants Commission (UGC) has constituted a Fact-Finding Committee to investigate the circumstances leading to the incident. The student reportedly took the extreme step due to alleged harassment by a faculty member.

An official UGC order dated July 15, 2025, outlines the composition and mandate of the committee, which has been tasked with probing the incident, examining systemic failures, and recommending preventive measures to avoid such tragedies in the future.

The four-member panel will be chaired by Prof. Raj Kumar Mittal, a UGC member and professor at Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University, New Delhi. Other members include Prof. Sushma Yadav, former UGC commission member; Dr. Neerja Gupta, Vice-Chancellor of Gujarat University; and Dr. Ashima Mangla, Joint Secretary, UGC, who will act as the coordinating officer.

Committee to Examine Institutional Compliance and Safeguards

The Terms of Reference (ToR) for the committee include:

Investigating the institutional grievance redressal mechanisms, anti-harassment measures, and support systems in place. Assessing compliance with UGC regulations, especially those related to the prevention of sexual harassment. Verifying on-ground implementation of student safety and grievance policies. Interacting with stakeholders including staff, students, and officials. Recommending systemic safeguards and reforms to prevent similar incidents.

The committee has been directed to submit its findings and recommendations within seven days of the issuance of the order.

UGC Responds to National Outcry

The suicide incident sparked outrage across the state, with students and civil society groups demanding accountability and immediate intervention. Reports suggest that the student had faced harassment and did not receive adequate support from college authorities, prompting national scrutiny over campus safety protocols.

The UGC’s swift move to set up a fact-finding team signals the growing concern around student well-being and institutional responsibility. The findings of this committee could potentially lead to broader reforms in university-level grievance mechanisms and gender sensitization policies across India.