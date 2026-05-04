TVK Vijay Sweeps Tamil Nadu: Who is Kapil Sahu?

In a stunning political development, actor-turned-politician Vijay’s Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) has emerged as the single largest party in the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections. Despite being just two years old, the party has managed to outpace entrenched political giants like the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) and the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK).

As discussions around this unexpected victory gain momentum, attention has turned to the man believed to be the key strategist behind TVK’s success—Kapil Sahu. With over a decade of experience in election strategy, Sahu played a crucial role in shaping TVK’s campaign for the 2026 polls.

Sahu previously led campaign efforts for the Sikkim Democratic Front during the 2019 Sikkim Assembly elections. In 2020, he managed constituency-level campaigning for Raghav Chadha during the Delhi Assembly Elections 2020. He also contributed significantly to the expansion of the Aam Aadmi Party in Uttar Pradesh and has experience working with the Indian National Congress at the national level.

Having earlier worked with the Indian Political Action Committee (I-PAC), Sahu leveraged his experience to establish his own independent consultancy with a 12-member team. He later joined hands with Vijay’s TVK, crafting a strategy aimed at directly challenging dominant regional players like the DMK and AIADMK.

Sahu’s approach focused on building strong campaign messaging, coordinating grassroots-level operations, and leveraging voter data analytics to refine outreach strategies. His well-structured campaign blueprint is credited with helping TVK secure leads in over 100 constituencies, marking a historic debut for the party in Tamil Nadu politics.