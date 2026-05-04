Congrats, My Dear Brother Vijay: YS Jagan’s Tweet Goes Viral

Andhra Pradesh former Chief Minister and YSRCP president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy reacted to the five state elections results with a message that combined praise, encouragement, and political courtesy. Jagan's bonhomie with TVK Vijay is known to all. Jagan and Vijay share a great bond. The duo's presence at the wedding of YS Sahil Reddy, son of YS Sunil Reddy, in Chennai became the talking point. Congratulating Vijay, Jagan called him dear brother. During his election campaign, Vijay Thalapathy has raised Jagan's photo and the video went viral.

In a post on X, Jagan congratulated actor-turned-politician Vijay for his party’s strong debut performance. “A special and heartfelt shoutout to my dear brother, Vijay! Emerging as the single largest party in your very first election is impressive,” Jagan wrote, acknowledging the significant milestone.

He further wished Vijay success in his political journey, adding, “Wishing you immense strength and success as you embark on this new chapter of service. God be with you.” Vijay, who leads the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), has made a striking entry into electoral politics, drawing attention across southern states.

Jagan also expressed solidarity with West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, stating, “My sympathies are with Didi,” in reference to the intense electoral battle in the state.

At the same time, he extended congratulations to the Bharatiya Janata Party and other parties for their performance in the elections, reflecting a balanced and statesmanlike response to the evolving political landscape.

Jagan’s message comes amid closely watched election results across key states, which have triggered widespread political reactions and recalibrations nationwide.

Meanwhile, Jagan and Vijay's photos and videos are trending online. Fans of both YSRCP and TVK are sharing the duo's pics.