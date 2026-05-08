Big Day for TVK Vijay Today: CM Chair or Not?

Tamil Nadu politics is witnessing high drama as actor-turned-politician Vijay moves closer to a possible government formation. Political circles are eagerly waiting for today’s developments, which could decide the future of the state government.

According to political sources, parties within the DMK alliance, including the Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) and the Communist parties, are expected to take a final call on extending support to Vijay-led TVK. Their decision is likely to play a crucial role in determining whether TVK can comfortably cross the majority mark in the Assembly.

At present, TVK reportedly has the backing of 108 MLAs, while the Congress party is said to support the alliance with five legislators. If VCK’s two MLAs, along with two MLAs each from CPI and CPM, extend their support, the alliance strength will move beyond the crucial majority figure of 118.

The political atmosphere in Tamil Nadu has become increasingly tense and exciting as discussions continue behind closed doors. Supporters of Vijay are hopeful that today’s meetings could pave the way for a historic political moment in the state.

Meanwhile, a key meeting of TVK MLAs has been scheduled for 9 AM today. During the meeting, party leaders are expected to discuss the latest political developments, possible alliance strategies, and the next course of action if support from allied parties is confirmed.

Political analysts believe today’s decisions could significantly reshape Tamil Nadu politics and strengthen Vijay’s position as a major political force in the state.