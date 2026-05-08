Maharashtra SSC Class 10 Result 2026 at 1 PM Today: Here’s How to Check Your Score

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) will announce the Maharashtra SSC Class 10 Results 2026 on May 8 at 1 PM. Lakhs of students who appeared for the board exams are eagerly waiting for their scores.

Students can check their results online through official websites like mahresult.nic.in and mahahsscboard.in. Digital marksheets will also be available on DigiLocker.

Steps to Check Maharashtra SSC Result 2026:

Visit the official website – mahresult.nic.in or mahahsscboard.in

Click on the “SSC Result 2026” link on the homepage

Enter your Seat Number/Roll Number

Enter your Mother’s First Name as mentioned on the hall ticket

Click on the “View Result” button

Your result and marksheet will appear on the screen

Download and save the marksheet for future use

Students can also apply for verification of marks or photocopies of answer sheets after the results are declared. The application process will begin online from May 9.

Meanwhile, students and parents are advised to use only official websites for checking results and avoid fake links or rumours on social media.