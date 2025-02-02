Tamil Nadu Holiday Declared for Erode East Bye-Election on February 5, 2025

The Government of Tamil Nadu has officially declared Wednesday, February 5, 2025, as a public holiday in connection with the Bye-Election to the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly for the Erode (East) Assembly Constituency.

Date of Holiday:

The holiday will be observed on Wednesday, February 5, 2025, due to the Bye-Election for the 98. Erode (East) Assembly Constituency, allowing voters to cast their votes without work-related concerns.

Holiday Applicable

• All government offices, industrial establishments, and educational institutions within the Erode (East) Assembly Constituency will remain closed on this day.

• Employees in Erode and neighboring districts who are registered voters in the 98. Erode (East) constituency will also be granted a paid holiday to exercise their right to vote.

This public holiday is granted under Section 25 of the Negotiable Instruments Act, 1881 (Central Act XXVI of 1881). The Act ensures that employees can take a paid leave on election day to vote, promoting greater civic participation and ensuring that no one misses the chance to vote due to work-related obligations.