Sandeepa Dhar follows birthday ritual with Vaishno Devi darshan

Mumbai, Feb 2 (IANS) Actress Sandeepa Dhar, who turned a year older today, celebrated her birthday with a cherished ritual—visiting Vaishno Devi for a special Darshan of Mata Rani.

As she follows this tradition every year, this birthday was even more special, with the actress gearing up for three exciting releases. Dhar shared that her first release of the year, "Art of Ishq," will be streaming on Amazon around Valentine's Day.

Sandeepa stated, “Like every other year, it's my birthday ritual to spend the day at Vaishnodevi. I just finished a beautiful Darshan of Mata Rani, and that's how I always start my birthday. This year is extra special because I have three releases. This year, beginning with 'Art Of Ishq' with Amazon, which will be releasing around Valentine's..”

“Besides this, I have a film with Laxman Utekar, then I have a film with Bhansali Productions, so I have three films coming out in 2025. I had spent 2024 shooting for this project, and now 2025 is my result in a way, so I'm quite excited and nervous at the same time. I had a brilliant time working in 2024 and tried to do different things with different characters, and out of which Art Of Ishq is the first show that will be released. The character I have played in it is Mallika, which is extremely close to me. It's about a very strong and independent woman who believes in equality and fights for her rights. A lot of women will connect with my character, and I am really looking forward to it,” she added.

Sandeepa Dhar went on to add, “The show deals with lots of topics that are related to women, like women's pleasure, which nobody talks about. It will bring conversation in that department about how equality needs to be in every department. It is a character who is truly feminist.”

“I couldn't have asked for a better start to the year, with God's blessings, then Art of Ishq about to release, and then I think there will be a Bhansali Productions film coming out in summer 2025, and there will be a Laxman Utekar film, so I am very much excited about it.”

Sandeepa made her acting debut in 2010 with "Isi Life Mein." She later made a special appearance in "Dabangg 2" and played a significant role as Renu in "Heropanti." She is also known for her performances in films like "Gollu Aur Pappu," "7 Hours to Go," and "Baaraat Company."

