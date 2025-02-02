Sonam Kapoor breaks down at the ramp as she pays tribute to Rohit Bal

Mumbai, Feb 2 (IANS) It was an emotional moment for Bollywood diva Sonam Kapoor as she paid tribute to the late fashion icon Rohit Bal during an event in Gurugram.

Several videos of the actress walking the ramp at the Blenders Pride X FDCI Fashion Tour 2025 emerged on social media platforms. In the video, Sonam can be seen breaking down as she greeted the audience with folded hands.

For the event, Sonam wore a white outfit under a heavily embellished long ivory jacket. She tied her hair and added red flowers for a retro look.

The show paid tribute to Rohit with a special runway presentation that featured many prominent figures from various fields. Filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar, fashion designer JJ Valaya, actor Eesha Gupta, actor Rahul Dev and Mughda Godse also walked the ramp at the event.

Rohit died in New Delhi on November 1, 2024, at the age of 63 from a cardiac-related issue. The late fashion icon Rohit Bal started his career with his brother Rajiv Bal in New Delhi in 1986 at the Company Orchid Oversea Pvt. Ltd and started his own first independent collection in 1990.

After his demise, a huge controversy surrounding his Will ensued. The Will became the bone of contention between his close friend and former model Lalit Tehlan and Rohit’s family. Sunil Sethi, the Chairman of the Fashion Design Council of India (FDCI), who has been appointed as the executor, had said that he wants the process to be transparent and is sure that the will mentions all the beneficiaries.

Sunil Sethi earlier told IANS that executing Rohit Bal’s (fondly called as Gudda) will, “came as a surprise” to him.

He said, “Even though we shared a strong bond this topic was never part of our conversation. However, having said that, the right thing needs to be done. I’m awaiting more information, and details from the lawyers of both the parties involved, Lalit Tehlan and Rohit’s family. After assessing, we will accordingly proceed. Lalit’s lawyer had been in touch and both have shown keenness to show the will - a medical family emergency has delayed this meeting”.

Sunil has claimed that he has not seen the details of the will but few parts have been read out to him. He will be witness to them in the next one or two days. This will be done in the presence of both the opposing parties, along with a few friends and well wishers who were close to Rohit.

