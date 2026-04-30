Tamil Nadu Exit Poll 2026: Will DMK Win Again or Can Vijay’s TVK Become the Game Changer?

In Tamil Nadu, exit poll results for the 2026 Assembly elections have created a lot of discussion because they show a close and interesting political race.

According to multiple survey agencies, the ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DVK) led by Chief Minister M. K. Stalin is still in a strong position and is expected to win or stay ahead in the election. However, the fight is not one-sided this time.

Actor Vijay’s new political party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), has made a strong entry in its first election itself. Exit polls suggest that TVK has attracted a good amount of youth and first-time voters, making it a key new force in Tamil Nadu politics. In some surveys, TVK is even shown as a possible “game changer” or “kingmaker” in the final result.

The main opposition party, All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, is also part of the competition but is seen as slightly behind the DMK in most predictions.

Overall, the exit polls show that Tamil Nadu politics is becoming more competitive. While DMK may still have an edge, the entry of Vijay’s TVK has made the election more interesting and unpredictable. Final results will only be clear after the official counting of votes.