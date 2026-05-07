TVK Vijay Government Won’t Be Disturbed by DMK for 6 Months: Stalin

As political discussions intensify in Tamil Nadu over the formation of the next government, outgoing Chief Minister M. K. Stalin stated that the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) would not create obstacles for actor-turned-politician Vijay if his party succeeds in forming the government.

Stalin said the DMK would allow the incoming administration to function peacefully during its initial months instead of creating political uncertainty or forcing the state toward another election.

According to Stalin, the priority should be maintaining governance continuity and ensuring welfare schemes benefiting the public are not interrupted.

Focus on Welfare Schemes

During his remarks, Stalin highlighted some of the flagship welfare initiatives introduced during the DMK government’s tenure. He stressed the importance of continuing schemes such as the free breakfast programme for schoolchildren and the monthly financial support provided to women heads of households under the “Kalaignar Magalir Urimai Thogai” scheme.

The outgoing chief minister also referred to promises made by the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) during the election campaign. He expressed uncertainty about whether all the commitments could be implemented successfully.

Speaking about TVK’s promise to provide Rs 2,500 monthly assistance to women, Stalin questioned its financial practicality and remarked that even continuing support at the Rs 1,000 level would be beneficial for beneficiaries.

DMK Defends Its Governance Record

Stalin also defended the performance of the DMK government during its term in office. He stated that the party had implemented close to 90 percent of the promises made in its 2021 election manifesto.

He noted that some commitments, including the issue of abolishing the NEET examination, could not be completed because the matter falls under the jurisdiction of the central government.

The DMK leader said his party had focused on making realistic promises that could be fulfilled administratively and financially.

Questions Raised Over Election Promises

Referring to certain welfare assurances announced by TVK, including the promise of providing six free LPG cylinders annually to ration card holders, Stalin suggested that implementing such large-scale schemes may prove challenging.

At the same time, he added that the DMK would welcome it if the new government successfully fulfilled those commitments.

The remarks come amid growing political attention on the evolving equations between major parties in Tamil Nadu and public debate over welfare promises made during the election campaign.